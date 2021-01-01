Hire full-time designers in Birmingham

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 141 full-time designers in Birmingham available for hire

  • Dan Baker

    Dan Baker

    Birmingham, UK

    Melomania - iOS App mobile app mobile design dark ios dark mobile app dark ui earphones earbuds nav app ios iphone mobile hub splash equalizer headphones audio music dark
    WP All Import - Home pricing page inner pages docs data product design branding colors pastel teal pricing ux visual identity wordpress plugin plugin import wordpress home web design web website
    Discussion - iOS App subscribe explore filter search chat iphone tesla spacex discussion comment forums channel topic discussions ios mobile app design mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mattie Lynch

    Mattie Lynch

    Birmingham

    America harris biden election usa flag america
    This is fine flat tools office fire mac
    Fruit Basket flat geometric colour line figma basket fruit
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Joseph Crump

    Joseph Crump

    Birmingham, United Kingdom

    Remittance Application/Website- Swiftwyre Project ui app design
    Design Process- User Journey and User Persona Illustration design illustration ux
    Customisable Iconography icon ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Marcus Handa

    Marcus Handa

    Leicester, England

    Interval Trainer Mobile App interval mobile mobile app ios app ui
    Rentiture Mobile App - Renting Furniture ios design mobile mobile app app ux ui
    2018
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Leszek Chylarecki 🤔

    Leszek Chylarecki 🤔

    Worcester, United Kingdom

    Web Hosting SVG float illustration website web branding design web design svg illustration vector creative ux ui
    Restaurant branding - Steak'n grill house logotype logo restaurant branding vector design
    404 Page Concept outline flat ux illustration vector design creative ui web design webdesign 404 error 404 page 404
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Algo

    Algo

    The Cloud

    Colorful music videos gif animation music art gradient color palette modular design sound rhythm music video geometry automated video automation illotv data data visualisation data-driven after effects dataviz algo
    Automated modules breakdown slipstream soundcloud soundwave music data viz ux ui sound geometry video automated video automation illotv data data visualisation data-driven after effects dataviz algo
    Fully automated and TikTok friendly 🎧 motion design motion shape tiktok ui iphonx iphone mockup scroll geometry video automated video automation illotv data data visualisation data-driven after effects dataviz algo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mike Hince

    Mike Hince

    Shrewsbury, England UK

    Shipping Map Light & Dark Mode desktop app web app mode switch interface ux ui shipping company shipping management software management ships tracking dark mode light mode dark light maps mapping shipping
    Campaign Builder for Ideas interface design ideation campaign builder builder campaigns application ux ui one pager illustration page builder ui8 creative web platform saas idea platform ideas
    Donations Campaign Dashboard donation app flat clean campaign dashboard campaign manager manager interface ux ui rasising blue donations app donate graphs charts analytics dashboard charity donations
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Warren Challenger

    Warren Challenger

    Nottingham, United Kingdom

    Valentines Day instagram prints green black pink 3d icon typography vector love branding print poster design post valentines socialmedia
    Outlier — The Future of Online Education college lato styleguide education green black desktop web design ux ui design web
    Community App — Helping Each Other orange pressure social community help mental health anxiety app ux ui product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Rob James

    Rob James

    Birmingham UK

    BUILT/ Mobile Design redesign homepage checkout filters ecommerce product page design uiux ux ui mobile built
    F1 Concept bull red ferrari hamilton lewis concept design web racing f1 one formula
    Swimming Icons ux ui avatar female male goggles vector illustrator illustration swim swimming
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • William Lillicrapp

    William Lillicrapp

    Nuneaton, United Kingdom

    The Sugar Rush art packaging design packaging printmaking graphic design typography print design print design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand animation logo
    Personal Logo minimal typography flat illustrator vector animation design logo branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Elmrichdesign

    Elmrichdesign

    Worcestershire, United Kingdom

    Magneton gaming game asset prop low poly cute magneton magnemite pokemon 3d vector branding ui photoshop logo illustration graphic design design art creative
    Magnemite low poly concept gaming game artist magnemite pokemon blender photoshop illustration design art creative cute branding logo graphic design 3d
    Tank Asset artwork rener low poly 3d art concept scene 3d modelling gaming game tank blender design art creative branding logo graphic design 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.