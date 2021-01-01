Hire full-time designers in Berlin

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 362 full-time designers in Berlin available for hire

  • Niclas Ernst

    Niclas Ernst

    Berlin

    Website Assets design website illustration ui web mobile app management customer relationships crm permissions table mobile
    Features cards icons illustration section feature section website web customer relationship management management contacts crm spot illustrations features
    Custom Icons team folder contact crm tiny icon design design system interface icon set 16x16 20x20 icons custom icons brand attio
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Konstantin Datz

    Konstantin Datz

    Berlin

    Adidas Arkyn arkyn 3d branding illustration modeling practice colorful rendering sneaker adidas
    Orchid Mantis illustration cute design purple animal cgi corona nature rendering 3d insect orchid mantis
    Braillecube museum moma endles colorful impaired animation rubikscube coronarenderer rendering toy braillecube
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Juan Felipe

    Juan Felipe

    Berlin

    Typography Experiment #2 magic logo graphic design design acid gradient character psychedelic photoshop effect effects illustration type typo typography
    Typography Experiment #1 retro font vector design gradient grad character magic fx photoshop effects metal chrome 3d typographic typography
    Purple Dude vector star illustration ae mograph motion motion graphics music beat dance purple character animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dmytro Prudnikov

    Dmytro Prudnikov

    Berlin, Germany

    Komoot Elevation Profile. Real product implementation. development swift xcode android slide interaction interface product design chart mobile ui ux tour graph map dashboard stats analytics komoot
    Discover feed on Komoot. Real product implementation user app page scroll like social media activity heart love post tap komoot mobile ux interface interaction feed iphone product design
    Stop button with a "lock" function—real product implementation product design iphone lock navigation activity interface ux interaction mobile android material design map komoot route plan finish tour navigate tap
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mariusz Ciesla

    Mariusz Ciesla

    Berlin, Germany

    Component Variants variants component figma simple ux style guide design system ui
    Software Development Dashboard desktop ipad statistics stats charts graphs dashboard ui ux
    Learning: Flashcards UI clean minimal interface platform educational ux ui application app mobile iphone ios education learning flashcards
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Raul Perte

    Raul Perte

    Berlin

    WeatherKit App Icon freelance iphone interface minimal clean ui ios weather render c4d icon app 3d blender
    AirPlay — UX microinteraction raul perte design simple icon apple motion clean overcast sound podcast audio player music animations ux animation interaction microinteraction
    WeatherKit App Icon (iOS 14 & Big Sur) beta ux ui iphone minimal ios app clean gradient weather app icon big sur 14 ios
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Oleg Melnykov

    Oleg Melnykov

    Berlin, Germany

    Digital Banking Platform Responsive Transactions Screen banking fintech finance wallet interface ui ux finwerk crypto blockchain business product design clean web design web app branding interface design research
    Mining containers manufacturer service page business iot trading mining crypto landing website startup product web design web ux ui
    Full-service Blockchain technology company feature page interface web landing page website crypto mining iot blockchain product business web design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ewa Żak

    Ewa Żak

    Berlin

    equinox swallow fire marzanna goat butterfly lilly of valley moon sun equinox illustration
    Prisma simple sand light sound prism electronic music music producer logo music
    oblivion deer forest swan rabbit snow animals drawing illustration winter
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Em

    Em

    Berlin

    Wilda Agency - Mobile Design fashion classic typography web design website web visual art art direction branding ux em app minimal ui idea design
    Figma Freebie: Editorial Issue 1 text typogaphy adobe adobexd adobe xd sketch freebie free fashion em minimal ui idea design figma
    Webflow Freebie website design grid clean layout classic webflow web designer typography webdesign website activity fashion ecommerce ux em app minimal ui idea design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nina Aubert

    Nina Aubert

    Berlin, Germany

    Glühwein 🍷🍊 procreate character storytelling illustration
    🚌 Travelling in a Van wip orange blog volkswagen van life backpack travel van fresco procreate branding woman character storytelling illustration
    🖍Skin Doodles tattoo draw doodle design illustrator procreate digital branding woman character storytelling illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Karlvili

    Karlvili

    Berlin, Germany

    wecare - App Screens management tool management app doctor app doctor medical app medical care animation flat minimal app ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.