Hire full-time designers in Alexandria

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 80 full-time designers in Alexandria available for hire

  • Haidy Shahin

    Haidy Shahin

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Engineering Freelancing platform hiring platform freelance engineering website design
    Business solution accounting marketing advertising website ui design
    Travel app flight booking flights mobile app design hotels trips booking travel app app mobile adventures travel
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • somaya zaki

    somaya zaki

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Party planner vector illustration logo ux ui uidesign party interaction design app design
    Shopping mania mobile ui design ux vector illustration app ui design party interaction design design uidesign ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Gehad El-baz

    Gehad El-baz

    Alexandria, Egypt

    sculpt january day 21 cartoon b3d blender sick sculptjanuary
    Sculpt January day 020 plague gas masks tools blender3d sculptjanuary2020
    Sculpt January day : 019 cartoon sketch blackpills series vermin sculpt sculptjanuary2020 sculptjanuay
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mohamed Ezzat

    Mohamed Ezzat

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Animated Logo Icon logo motion graphics animation design bahrain logos dubai illustration
    tostd logo qatar branding graphic design logo brand bahrain dubai
    Qatar Volunteer Youth Forum Logo qatar uae ui illustration design logo brand logos arabic
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mahmoud Wahid

    Mahmoud Wahid

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Manzilik Home Furtniture (web & Mob) store shopping mobile ui design search page product page home page cart home decore home furniture furniture ui ux design dribbble best shot landing page design visual design product design user interaction ui ux user experience design user interface design animation
    Manzilik Home Furtniture (web & Mob) 3d product page cart home page search mobile design web design dribbble best shot home decore shopping store home furniture furniture illustration visual design product design user interaction ui ux design user experience design user interface design
    Apple Products wirepod ecommerce shop 3d homepod airpods product page products apple products apple design apple pencil apple watch apple visual design product design user interaction ui ux design user experience design user interface design dribbble best shot
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dina Faisal

    Dina Faisal

    Alexandria, Egypt

    E-learning app onboarding xd photoshop adobe xd design ux ui illustraion orange blue elearning online education walkthrough onboarding app learning colorful
    Learning app app blue education listing card home screen empty state tags search illustraion adobe xd design ux ui courses elearning
    Registration design student design slider purple material design registration elearning learning education colorful adobe xd ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Takwa Khamis

    Takwa Khamis

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Store and Football leagues tracking football ux ui design bidding app uiux online shopping sports store
    online shopping app nearby mall furniture fashion ux design ios shopping store online store online shopping online shop ui design uiux ui
    Running app leaderboard orange ux run running app sports ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Bishoy Gadalla

    Bishoy Gadalla

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Chart/Gauge Controls system design web design controls gauge chart design app design ux ui
    PostScan Mail redesign ux design mailbox mail design ui design ux ui
    Sinan Mobile app UI design ui design application ux mobile app design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ibrahim Elmalky

    Ibrahim Elmalky

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Education Agency steam education ux graphic design animation
    Amkenah - Real Estate typography ux ui design adobe xd branding ui ux design
    Milano fashion design application ux design fasho fashion app adobe photoshop ui ux illustration design branding adobe xd ui ux design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mohamed mo

    Mohamed mo

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Airpods Max 🎧 blue isometric illustration isometric art ui line shadow vector icon ios vector illustraion icon design icon icons isometric design isometric apple airpods max
    2 Dribbble Invites invites medicine pill pill isometric illustration isometric design isometric vector illustraion invites giveaway invite giveaway invite dribbble invite invitation
    Vr design oculus rift virtual reality virtualreality illustration isometric art isometric illustration isometric design shadow line icon vector isometric
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jihad Elhofy

    Jihad Elhofy

    Alexandria, Egypt

    moon storyboard 2d animation 2d art flat illustrator design illustration
    pheonix art flat logo illustrator vector illustration
    kufa iraq kufa typography illustrator design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.