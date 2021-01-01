Hire full-time designers in Agadir

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 39 full-time designers in Agadir available for hire

  Nour Oumousse

    Nour Oumousse

    Agadir, Morocco

    Birdy! illustrations stroke brand identity birds nest parrot minimal wings lineart monoline bird design illustration symbol icon mark branding logo design brand logo
    CareSpot! branding design pharmacy hospital brand identity wordmark healthcare health medical spot love heart illustration logo design symbol branding mark icon logo brand
    CareSpot! carespot hospital doctor pharmacy medical brand identity healthcare care health love heart illustration design mark icon logo design symbol branding brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Reda Oumomen

    Reda Oumomen

    Agadir, Morocco

    Abstract logomark symbol hearts organic gradient green icon design icon logo mark logos graphic design illustration branding minimal mark logodesign design logo logo design
    Organic heart logo mark graphic design icon design symbol yellow organic heart logo designer logos icon vector minimal mark logodesign logo logo design design
    Rabbit logo mark colorful icon design icon symbol logo mark orange green carrot abstract rabbit gradient graphic design vector illustration mark design branding logodesign logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Marwan Mouatassim

    Marwan Mouatassim

    Agadir . Morocco

    A Designer designer character illustration pack icon design vector illustration
    Data analyst illustration data data visualization character illustration pack icon design vector illustration
    Illustration Pack "Re-upload" feed news newsletter design illustration pack icon design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Hamza oblouch

    Hamza oblouch

    Agadir

    dashboard v1 website dashboard design design typography ui uiux ux web dashboard template dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard
    Nike shoes app vector website logo home illustration typography ui ux web uiux design nike air max nike shoes
    app Bank banking claner design banner design app band banner bank ui ui ux bank typography ui web uiux ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Idir Ait Jeddi

    Idir Ait Jeddi

    Agadir, Morocco

    Telecomet simple logo brand connection brand logo telecom tower logomark logo concept network asteroid comet signal telecommunication telecom minimalist logo logo logo design brand identity
    Mmm Pizza character hoodie illustrator delicious chef kiss yellow pink blue bright colors pizza vector design illustration
    Recyclops the office eye logo eye recycling green cyclops recycle simple logo brand logo brand grid logo minimalist logo logomark logo brand identity logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Elppa Art

    Elppa Art

    Agadir ,Morocco

    Red Logo red boot icon brand design branding brand logo design logodesign logotype logos logo minimal website flat animation web ux ui typography vector
    3 Color Logo brand identity creative design logo design logodesign logotype 3d art sale colors color 3 icons vector typography branding icon brand design creative logos logo
    ik Logo black ik website flat illustration icon app ux logo typography vector ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Noureddine JANA

    Noureddine JANA

    Agadir, Morocco

    Ocien — Music Producer & DJ electronic music music deep house music producer serif solid colors minimal brutalism business card logo design branding design visual identity
    Ocien — Music Producer & DJ - Logo electronic music music deep house music producer serif solid colors minimal brutalism business card logo design branding design visual identity
    Ocien — Music Producer & DJ - Website Interface electronic music music deep house music producer serif solid colors minimal brutalism business card logo design branding design visual identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  faissal wahabali

    faissal wahabali

    Agadir, Morocco

    Portrait illustration lisa ohare girl adobe graphicdesign designer artwork artdesign ai illustrator vector illustration design
    Call 2 share logo logo logodesign graphicdesign designer artwork artdesign illustrator ai illustration design
    Portrait illustration adobe graphicdesign designer artwork artdesign ai illustrator vector illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Azeddine Ouarain

    Azeddine Ouarain

    Agadir, Morocco

    Q8line Logo Design "Process" app icon ux flat app design inspiration typography digitaldesign blue graphicdesign vector interfacedesign logotype deigninspiration design branding logo design logo
    Simple Calendar Card card design inspiration ux design uidesign app design animation flat web app website minimal branding ui ux illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  ZAK AJABOUD

    ZAK AJABOUD

    Imsouane, Morocco

    Portfolio Hero hero portfolio design creative webdesign ux ui
    Health and fitness app Challenge app creative ios app ux ui application shakuro concept mobile fitness app tracking activity health app interface ios design mobile app training workout app
    EyeGlasses , SunGlasses creative design shop fashion ux ui gradient website blurshop product landing webdesign websites glasses raybans web design ecommerce creative
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Faical mohamed kasimi

    Faical mohamed kasimi

    Agadir, Morocco

    MOROCCAN LOGO DESIGN label illustration lettering label design vector illustrator branding minimal logo design
    PARROT SWORD LOGO brand design vector design branding illustrator cartoon illustration cartoon character mascotlogo minimal logo illustration
    LABELS DESIGN flat vector illustrator branding design logo minimal illustration label design labels label packaging labeldesign label
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

