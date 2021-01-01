Hire full-time designers in Abu Dhabi

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 37 full-time designers in Abu Dhabi available for hire

  • the__creador

    the__creador

    Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    Audiobook App Concept animation graphic design education kids colourful clean ui clean mobile android ios app storytelling 3d
    Child education App Design android ios mobile ux ui toon cart children education play kid learning concept 3d clay app
    Juice-up App milky 2021 uiux playstore juices order ecommerce app online juice ios android dribbble mobile app ux ui clean ui app design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Abdul Nazar

    Abdul Nazar

    Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    3D Notification motion concept graphic design ui 3d illustration
    Illustration motion animation drawing ui vector graphic illustration design
    Nurse design app vector drawing art concept illustration
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vivek B

    Vivek B

    Abu Dhabi

    Redesign | UAE Pass Mobile App ux mobile app design uiuxdesign freelance designer branding logo app designer app design mobile app landing page design
    Steak House | Restaurant landing page top designers top ux ui designer restaurant landing page restaurant website restaurant design creative uiuxdesign creative agency mobile app branding freelance designer landing page design
    Light + Dark dark ui mobile app design most viewed dribbble shot app designer car website automotive design app design freelance designer uiuxdesign mobile app design creative creative agency landing page design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • AMINE ELMAGHRAOUI

    AMINE ELMAGHRAOUI

    Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    Agency Landing Page Design illustration branding typography web mobile app mobile app design ux ui flat design
    Daily UI Design | Product Design product designer product design product illustration icon vector branding typography mobile app web mobile app design ux ui flat design
    Daily UI Design web desgin website type logo illustration icon vector app branding typography mobile app web mobile app design ux ui flat design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Faizan Atiq

    Faizan Atiq

    Abu Dhabi

    Event app concept design UI - Playful figmadesign madewithxd clean design user experience user interface flat design adobe xd
    Event app concept design UI - Darkmode dark mode madewithxd mobile app design clean design user experience user interface flat design adobe xd
    Event App Concept UI - Glassmorphism glassmorphism logo design madewithxd mobile app design clean design user experience user interface flat design adobe xd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aneesh Chandra

    Aneesh Chandra

    ABUDHABI

    SUPPLYCO LOGO designtrends illustration logo branding
    CORONA VIRUS PREVENTION ICON prevention icon coronavirus
    Design exploration for Shopping App designtrends ui app shirts apparel shopping
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • bluspacee

    bluspacee

    Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    Smiling girl with pearl earring detail simple artwork connection surreal art surrealism art history photoshop adobe adobe illustrator shapes vector illustrator digital art designer illustration design art
    Gef the Giraffe color creative concept procreate art lines background design details sky giraffe artwrok procreate shapes vector illustrator digital art designer illustration design art
    Now What? done ok diamond box safe typogaphy text rebound competition challenge what now digital art illustration art shapes pattern design mask slogan
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nestor Ramirez

    Nestor Ramirez

    Abu Dhabi, UAE

    New Flightlogger UI mockup clouds sky itinerary tracker flight mobile ui iphone iphonex
    Food Delivery App restaurant shopping cart details delivery ui mobile app iphone ios food
    Notifications - Icon setup ui tooltip message tour ios app notification icon
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nidal Bou Ghanem

    Nidal Bou Ghanem

    Abu dhabi, UAE

    Earth day 2020 cactus cute earthday character animation characterdesign animation 2d adobe after effects
    Lebanese Revolution 2019 fist thawra lebanon revolution adobe after effects animation 2d design illustration
    • Animation
  • Richard Balabarcon

    Richard Balabarcon

    Abu Dhabi

    flower pattern pattern design flowers floral design wall paper decoration flower pattern pattern
    flower pattern with birds and moon decor decorative pattern tiles pattern tiles illustrator app illustration design
    Circle pattern with flower background pattern design patterns pattern ux flat art design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • MOHAMAD S ALHALLAK

    MOHAMAD S ALHALLAK

    Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    Mohammed bin zayed final design vector illustration
    Baniyas Sports Club branding design
    Business Icons Set minimal animation web ux icon ui logo vector design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

