Hire creative directors in Washington, D. C.

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Derek Torsani

    Derek Torsani

    Baltimore, MD

    Sound Color Navigation Interaction sound color gif interaction menu navigation
    Sound Color Project app tech music art color sound
    Khan Academy Animated Logo gif branding logo education logo animation education
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Will Dove

    Will Dove

    Washington DC

    T-Rex Tech animals logo animals washington dc logo branding tech logo tech dinosaur tyrannosaurus rex tyrannosaurus
    Tyrannosaurus Tech washington dc patch badge sticker atlanta tech logo nature animal logo dinosaur logo tech tyrannosaurus rex tyrannosaurus
    C-Boys Don't Cry north carolina logo designer illustrator vectorart cowboy boots dove line art washington dc logo hat eye vector cowboy hat cowboy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Nickolena

    Nickolena

    Washington, DC

    Retail Coalition Logo shopping bag bag shopping creative logo adobe illustrator illustration icon design logodesign vector creative retail design branding logo design logo
    Focus On interactive website concept color block web icon design icon creative design branding ui ux website design
    Best Buy PAC Flyer Design political campaign political branding brochure form employee technology creative print flyer design flyer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jordan Flaig

    Jordan Flaig

    Washington, D.C.

    Electronic Mail newsletter email platform donation revv ios app saas clean ux ui
    2018 illustration design platform donation revv ios app saas clean iphone ux ui
    Atomic templates organisms molecules atoms revv styleguide clean donation donate system design platform saas ux ui atomic sketch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bryan Baltz

    Bryan Baltz

    Frederick, Maryland

    Runaway DIPA flora beer labels beer label design procreate farm fruit oranges botanical floral horse can art beer label design line art craft beer beer hand drawn drawing illustration
    Form In Itself Hazy IPA minimalism reductive ipa beer art packaging beer label pattern contemporary abstract minimalist minimal design craft beer drawing illustration
    Feast Of Fools can label characters brewery food feast thanksgiving raccoon death can label packaging design beer label packaging craft beer line art beer pen and ink hand drawn drawing illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Amy Civetti

    Amy Civetti

    Washington, D. C., United States

    Becoming the Empress social campaign strategy messaging design branding social media
    In progress secondary marks — MVWS branding and identity logo typography branding design
    Daydreams Branding Package logo identity design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • David Wilder

    David Wilder

    Annapolis, MD

    Secrets of the Zoo - Unused Logo wild zoo animal tiger tv logo
    Bedlam - Instagram Post documentary film animation mental health social media social
    Your Guy 4 Tech Branding - Logo startup support branding tech logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Matt Richards

    Matt Richards

    Washington, DC

    So many modals data management corporate enterprise ui product ui filter controls inline list popover popup dialog box modal ui dark ui
    Reach.gg | Dota 2 Matchmaking Service reach leaderboard dark ui vaporwave dynamic queue ranking tournament league homepage website dota esports gaming
    Reach Announcement Graphic logo cinematic teal pink vaporwave triangles matchmaking announcement graphic marketing dota 2 dota gaming esports reach
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Farrúh Tillaev

    Farrúh Tillaev

    Washington DC

    Measuring Blood Pressure gauge interface pressure blood medical monitor interaction mobile
    Cards - Form and Input mobile form input swipe card
    Hold to Expand speaker interface press hold expand product ui
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alan Clark

    Alan Clark

    Baltimore, MD

    Patient Account Home medical app online ordering delivery telehealth pharmacy medical
    Patient Onboarding telehealth onboarding ui cannabis healthcare pharmaceutical medical onboarding
    Live Leaderboard scoreboard sports golf ios ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Raksa Yin

    Raksa Yin

    Washington, DC

    36 Days of Type 2021 experimental drawn type 36daysoftype illustration hand lettering lettering typography type
    Animation Play / Madrid loading screen loading animation interaction animation interaction prototype animation prototype ui animation ui motion ui user inteface interface animation design animation
    Ocean, UI Play anima animation sea creature sea productdesign webdesign prototype ui motion water ocean
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

