Hire creative directors in Warsaw

Viewing 11 out of 286 creative directors in Warsaw available for hire

  • Adrian Rudzik

    Adrian Rudzik

    Warsaw, Poland

    Explorations #01 learning photography clean minimal ux website builder web design landing website flat courses white web
    Altruisto extension white app covid clean charity donate extension interface minimalism modern help people store app design uxui ux money finance
    Altruisto extension finance money ux ui app design store people modern minimalism interface help flow extensions donate clean chrome charity extension app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Adam Balazy

    Adam Balazy

    Warsaw, Poland

    Creating designs, user flow and animations for a fitness ui flat minimal gym app mobile fitness sport diet food green cooking workout react native muscle exercise gym ideamotive
    That's AI: an educational platform for learning digital skills artificial intelligence digital skills learning learning platform programming schools epfl machine machinelearning university ideamotive swiss editor text document
    Luma: mobile app for visualization of blood results date picker slider fab button search pill graphic statistics clean mobile app mobile app medical app blood pressure blood medicine medical medtech entia
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sebastian Kacperski

    Sebastian Kacperski

    Warsaw, Poland

    Airnauts vX black design animation ux website web design ui clean minimalistic web
    Le Nouveau banner borders brutalism bold branding design website ui web
    Le Nouveau animation minimalistic clean web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kristina Volchek

    Kristina Volchek

    Warsaw

    Vacation Rental Property Management Website Redesign webflow weflow website property realestate real estate rental property management figma website webdesign form styleguide testimonial canada landing page web design faq vacation vacation rental website design
    Webflow Layout Certification - Expectations vs Reality css html website web design webflow agency webdesigner webdesign graphic design graphicdesign figmadesign figma layout design layout webflow certificate certification certificates certificate certified webflow
    Shopify Theme-Based Design for Lip and Body Care Products Brand squarespace migration lip balm shopify template shopify theme cosmetics cosmetic body care bodycare skin care skincare sustainable ecommence online shopping online shop shopify ecommerce shop shopify store ecommerce design ecommerce
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kohut Piotr

    Kohut Piotr

    Poland, Warsaw

    xStation Mobile - Instruments (animation) product design minimalism ui price xtb kohutpiotr after effect transition blur trading app list forex crypto market motion animation app platform finance trading
    xStation app - list of instruments & details app cryptocurrency stocks forex trading trade exchange interface list animation finance market chart ui xtb xstation
    Events app - tickets & payment animation animation cart payment event artist music fluent mobile ticket 10clouds kohutpiotr ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Beetroot Graphics

    Beetroot Graphics

    Warsaw, Poland

    We Evaluate Developers Logo (in English) heart minus plus logodesign rating house logo developer
    Milo Pizza Napoletana sign logodesign branding fancy food napoli italian logo slice pizza
    Afine Cyber Academy security coding academy cyber
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • SAM JI

    SAM JI

    Warsaw, Poland

    Portrait illustration portrait illustration portrait girl procreate illustrator illustration
    Michael samji illustrator procreate character design illustrator illustration
    Nora girl editorial illustration procreate character design illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Aleksander Buksza

    Aleksander Buksza

    Warsaw, Poland

    The ASC: outside the frame animation motion graphics design illustration modeling c4d 3d
    Valentine’s Day: Freebies collection freebies 10 clouds produkt design icons sketch pack figma illustration c4d 3d
    UniBank - illustrations mobile protection security cash app card wallet coin icons unibank illustration modeling c4d 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matthew Jedrzejewski

    Matthew Jedrzejewski

    Warsaw, Poland

    Cloth exploration branding design motion design loop motion after effects octane render 3d c4d houdini animation
    First Man loop motion illustration design 2.5d after effects motion design parallax 2d animation
    Charlotte Art Exhibition branding gradient app web ux ui after effects motiondesign motion c4d octane 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dmitry Litvinenko

    Dmitry Litvinenko

    Warsaw, Poland

    Car Control App gradient neon future dashboard ios interaction design future car product interface car app dark mode mobile ui design ux design polestar tesla electric car smart car dark theme app
    Fashion Store Mobile Version fashion design product page mobile product modern minimal layout interface webdesign checkout typography mobile version ui ux online shop online store ecommerce clothing brand clothes fashion
    Rapchat Dashboard admin panel product web app analytics statistics admin app interface ui ux web data card table charts navigation status profile chart dashboard
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tanya Koda

    Tanya Koda

    Warsaw

    The Bennet family book childrens book illustrator 2d design illustraion flat digital illustration digitalart art
    The Bennet sisters book childrens book illustrator 2d design illustraion flat digital illustration digitalart art
    Cooking drawing ipadpro procreate draw artist graphic design digital illustrator 2d design illustraion flat digital illustration digitalart art
    • Illustration

How it works

    Search & Filter

    Direct Access

    Close the deal

