Hire creative directors in Singapore

Viewing 11 out of 46 creative directors in Singapore available for hire

  • Manisha Kambariya

    Manisha Kambariya

    Singapore, Singapore

    Fashion App Figma app designer fashion figma app design creative dailyui design
    Subscribe 026 daily ui 026 art illustration photoshop creative dailyui ui design subscribe form email blast subscribe
    TV App daily ui 025 025 tv shows design ux creative dailyui ui app design tv app design youtube channel youtube tv app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Livy Kurniati

    Livy Kurniati

    Singapore, Singapore

    Ice Cream Girl ice cream illustration
    Gelato Logo food minimal ice cream gelato logo branding
    CNY Pattern for Cookie Packaging red graphic cookie pattern packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • zuo_zuo左左

    zuo_zuo左左

    Singapore, Singapore

    Toy item icon 消息 购物车 我的 首页 单色 黑白 ai 表情 酷 玩具 潮玩 图标 vector lineart linear flat ui design
    Professional service IP image 服务 专业 帅气 动物 猴子 潮流 illustration face typography linear flat design branding
    E activity open screen icon footprints blueprint linear icons face lineart logo linear flat web ui branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sweta Vora

    Sweta Vora

    Singapore, Singapore

    Me and Mommy App breastfeeding parenthood motherhood child pregnancy mom illustration android app design mobile application ui design mobile ui ux mobile app branding
    Blockchain e-Wallet web icon illustration mobile application branding design wallet blockchain web ui ux website design ux ui design
    BlockChain + Fintech Mobile App Design stockmarket payment app fintech app blockchain mobile application typography vector ux android app design mobile app mobile ui illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Fad Sheik

    Fad Sheik

    Singapore, Singapore

    🚗 Towing App homepage iphone police report accident emergency tow towing car app figma
    Restaurant Mobile App 🥤 scan rewards clean cook restaurant branding food restaurant app design figma ui ux user
    Home - Mobile App for Facility Management services plumbing service handyman clean ux ui ui ux user figma design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Deepa

    Deepa

    Singapore, Singapore

    HMF WEB ux desgin ui design designs website webdesign clean landing page food animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Cassandra Kuek

    Cassandra Kuek

    Singapore, Singapore

    The Beguiled (2017) Alternative Movie Poster sofia coppola the beguiled movie poster film poster film design
    Saint Maud (2020) Alternative Movie Poster movie poster saint maud film poster film design rose glass
    Shallow Grave (1994) Alternative Movie Poster movie poster shallow grave film poster film design danny boyle
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Andy Chan

    Andy Chan

    Singapore, Singapore

    Landing Page Design | Startup Web Design ux illustration website branding design design branding app material ui ui startup
    Landing Page Design | Startup Web design / UI marketing site homepage branding designer branding design identity website webdesigns saas website webdesign saas branding reactjs react material ui ui startup
    Logistics App Mobile UI app mobile app materialdesign ui mobile blackandwhite minimal startup
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Prakhar Joshi

    Prakhar Joshi

    South East Asia

    Spicylah Hot Sauce Company Website Design (UI/UX) flat web modern hot sauce artdirection southeast asia website minimal ux ui design
    OMOGOGO Re-Branding (Visual Expression) (Indonesia) minimal ui ux app icon typography vector logo portfolio design branding
    Animal Quaratine facilty Kiosk experience design (UI) (*) design system app design minimal ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Adam Zulkifli

    Adam Zulkifli

    Singapore, Singapore

    Prison Mike
    Pray for lebanon colors design drawing doodles character illustrator 2d art character illustration character art branding illustration
    Capgras syndrome drawing colors doodles character illustrator character art vector character illustration 2d art design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rachel Yeo

    Rachel Yeo

    Singapore, Singapore

    Greeting Card emotional design digital painting graphicdesign design illustration
    Home digital illustration dribbble illustration art art pandemic illustrator design character emotional design digital painting graphicdesign home illustration
    Dutch house dutch house dutch design character adobe illustrator procreate vector illustration illustration art graphicdesign architecture architect illustration
    • Illustration

