Hire creative directors in Madrid

  • Carlos Pariente

    Carlos Pariente

    Madrid

    Celebids App gradient saturation ux colors celebids ui app
    Celebid App gradient design ux minimal ui component ui component app celebid
    Celebids App art direction design ux celebrities ui app ecommerce
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alfonso Fuentes

    Alfonso Fuentes

    Madrid, Spain

    Estrella matches typeface handlettering dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    Viviré project personal letters soul guitar music camaron flamenco typeface type dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    ¡Joder! psychedelic cover music handlettering letters typeface type design dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bruno Felicio

    Bruno Felicio

    Madrid

    TrainerPlan v2
    Subscribed Smiley Face illustration
    Work icons ux ui icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nahuel Bardi

    Nahuel Bardi

    Madrid

    commissioned illustration web abstract composition dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    commisioned illustration abstract composition character design dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    spot illustration dribbble design color shapes illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrés Gallego

    Andrés Gallego

    Madrid, Spain

    traffic jams pattern bikes motorbike car jams traffic
    Put a flower in your pocket cry crying love kid pocket flower
    Queen smoking drink cigar cigarette smoke king queen
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrei Rac

    Andrei Rac

    Madrid, Spain

    Now space dispersion cinema4d c4d time is now time poster
    Evening in the living room apartment midcentury interior design blender 3d living room room isometric
    Space Gas Station concept art game art space gas station retrofuturism retrofuture blade runner cyberpunk illustration blender 3d low poly lowpoly isometric
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Victoria Fernández

    Victoria Fernández

    Madrid

    Brmm Brmm children car illustration
    A.school education app product illustration illustration
    Families family illustration
    • Illustration
  • Alejandro Castro

    Alejandro Castro

    Madrid

    Sex illustrations (unused proposals) health editorial typography type layout design vector illustration sex education sex
    Mental Health and HIV visual vector layout typography type poster design editorial mental health hiv lllustration design doodle
    Architectural Digest Spain product design product architecture design architecture deco decoration ui layout design typography editorial type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Offriginal

    Offriginal

    Madrid

    Game Store mobile concept uidesign esports video games games store mobile dark mode
    Smart House Futuristic Concept home energy smart house futurism monitoring device smart app glassmorphism dark mode remote house mobile ui animation
    Game Dashboard dark mode game dashboard design webdesign web store dashboard uidesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rubén Ferlo

    Rubén Ferlo

    Madrid

    Old portrait man beard photoshop art design minimal minimalistic minimalist illustration line portrait illustration portrait
    Skateboarding skateboarding skateboard shoes design minimalistic minimalist minimal flat skating illustration vans skate
    Lion of Judah vector simple lion logo minimalist minimalistic minimal logodesign logotype design illustration design illustration lionofjudah lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • jokinL

    jokinL

    Madrid, Spain

    Workouts android ios trainers trainer workout branding flat dailyui design challenge app ui
    Workouts ui uxui flat brand branding ux sports trainers trainee training gym app design workout
    Van tour ipad illustration affinity designer illustration flat illustration campervan camper camping camping van flatdesign flat california vw van
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

