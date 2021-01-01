Creative Directors in Zagreb, Croatia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Zagreb, Croatia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Andrea Jelić

Andrea Jelić

Pro

Zagreb - Centar, Croatia $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Seahawk

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • Sketch
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • typography
  • visual communications
  • web design
Ivan Bjelajac

Ivan Bjelajac

Pro

Zagreb, Croatia

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Iva Pezic

Iva Pezic

Zagreb $50-60k (USD)

About Iva Pezic

Designer, illustrator, plant lady. 🌿
--
Owner of Skizza studio 🍕

Work History

  • Owner / Designer, Illustrator, Photographer @ Skizza studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Emil Čupić

Emil Čupić

Pro

Zagreb, Croatia

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • design
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • vfx
