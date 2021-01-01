Creative Directors in Yerevan, Armenia for hire

Tigran Manukyan

Tigran Manukyan

Armenia,Yerevan $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Art Director @ Renderforest

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • ERIICTA

    Bachelor

    2016

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • art direction
  • character animation
  • character design
  • cinema 4d
  • compositing
  • explainer animation
  • frame by frame
  • illustration
  • liquid motion
  • logo animation
  • motion graphics
  • ui animation
Diana

Diana

Yerevan $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Founder & Trainer @ PIXEL IT School

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ARCHITECTURE AND CONSTRUCTION OF ARMENIA

    2009

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • android design
  • animation
  • application
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • invision studio
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • trainer
  • web design
  • webdesigning
  • zeplin
Rafael

Rafael

Yerevan, Armenia

Work History

  • Creative Team Lead @ PicsArt

    2011 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Elmira Gokoryan

Elmira Gokoryan

Yerevan, Armenia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icons
  • illustartor
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
