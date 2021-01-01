Creative Directors in Victoria, BC for hire
David Edward Clark
Victoria, BC, Canada • $100-110k (USD)
About David Edward Clark
Graphical interface designer.
Front end programmer.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Andy Wang
Vancouver • $60-70k (USD)
About Andy Wang
I am a designer, illustrator, foodie and dreamer based in Vancouver.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Jrnl Studio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Emily Carr University
Bachelor of Communication Design
2010
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
Yaroslav BasovPro
Vancouver, Canada • $90-100k (USD)
About Yaroslav Basov
Founder / Art Director at @BASOVDESIGN
Work History
-
Art-director, Product Designer @ Basov Design
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
The National Technical University «Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute»
Master
2013
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- dashboard
- ecommerce
- icon
- interface designer
- magento
- mobile
- respinsive
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
Jesse Ladret
Victoria, BC
About Jesse Ladret
Designer, Dilettante, Malcontent. I spell color 'colour'.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- brochure design
- illustration
- poster design
- print layout
- t-shirt design
- typography