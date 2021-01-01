Creative Directors in Vancouver, BC for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Vancouver, BC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Andy Wang

Andy Wang

Vancouver $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Andy Wang

I am a designer, illustrator, foodie and dreamer based in Vancouver.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Jrnl Studio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Emily Carr University

    Bachelor of Communication Design

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
Message
Yaroslav Basov

Yaroslav Basov

Pro

Vancouver, Canada $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Yaroslav Basov

Founder / Art Director at @BASOVDESIGN

Work History

  • Art-director, Product Designer @ Basov Design

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • The National Technical University «Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute»

    Master

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • dashboard
  • ecommerce
  • icon
  • interface designer
  • magento
  • mobile
  • respinsive
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message
Anastasia

Anastasia

Pro

Vancouver $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Estee Lauder Russia

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • banner
  • email newsletters
  • landing page
  • print design
  • site
  • social media
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Alex Beebe

Alex Beebe

Pro

Vancouver

Message

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Another Room

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding and identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • typography
Message