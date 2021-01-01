Creative Directors in Valencia, Spain for hire

Rob Diaz

Valencia, Spain

Work History

  • Freelance Art Director @ Rob Diaz

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • character animation
  • character design
  • motion graphics
  • photography
Jon Ander Pazos

Valencia, Spain

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Onestic

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Cristian Eres

Valencia, Spain

Work History

  • Freelancing @ Cristian Eres

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • EASD Valencia

    Graphic Design Degree

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • background
  • concept art
  • digital art
  • fantasy
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • scenery
  • sci-fi
  • vector graphics
Giuseppe Salerno

Valencia $70-80k (USD)

About Giuseppe Salerno

Designer Calligrapher Type Designer http://bit.ly/rszfonts

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • calligrafia
  • calligraphy
  • handwriting
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typefaces
