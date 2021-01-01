Creative Directors in Turkey for hire

Burak Karakaya

Istanbul

Work History

  • Founder @ Hitechia

    2014 - 2016

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app design
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Batuhan

Izmir, Turkey $120-130k (USD)

About Batuhan

Product Designer

Work History

  • Sr. Product Designer @ Goodsted

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • Dokuz Eylul University

    Computer Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • user centered design
  • uxui design
  • visual design
AyhanALTINOK

Turkey $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Art Director @ Rakun Medya

    2011 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Anadolu

    University

    2010

Skills

  • 3d max
  • adobe photoshop
  • auto cad
  • corel
  • css3
  • html5
  • i̇llustrator
  • jquery
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • php
burak beceren

istanbul / Turkey $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Self Employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • istanbul bilgi university, visual communication design department

    bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
