Creative Directors in Tunis, Tunisia for hire

Med Amine Jouini

Tunis, Tunisia

About Med Amine Jouini

Am a Digital art director and user interface designer based in Tunisia.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • visual artist
Amir Labidi

Tunis

About Amir Labidi

3D, Retail, Exhibition & Point of Sale Designer, Product & Packaging Designer, Sales & Client-facing Manager

Work History

  • Design Manager @ Crealab Agency

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Univeristy of Lorraine France

    Master degree in product design

    2014

Skills

  • 3d
  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • 3dsmax
  • display
  • exhibition design
  • industrial design
  • packaging
  • pos
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • render
  • retail
  • rhino
  • store
Brahim Romdhane

Pro

Tunis, Tunisia $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead UX/UI Designer @ xTECH

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • YHST

    Bachelor

    2019

Skills

  • ab testing
  • clients accompanying.
  • consultancy
  • human interaction
  • illustration
  • metrics
  • presentation
  • problem solving
  • project management
  • prototyping
  • quick learner
  • researching
  • sketching
  • team management
  • team player
  • user interface
Anis Ben Haddada

Tunis, Tunisia $<50k (USD)

About Anis Ben Haddada

I'm an experienced Digital/UI/UX Designer who have spent the last 5 years in creating compelling designs, icons, and typography to ensure a clean, on-brand, and pixel-perfect look. Since 2016, I've been actively involved in UI design, user experience, websites, and app development for various companies and products.

Work History

  • Digital art director @ Xelero

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • ISAMM

    IT & Multimedia

    2014

Skills

  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile app ui
  • photography
  • uidesign
  • web design
