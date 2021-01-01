Creative Directors in Tunis, Tunisia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Tunis, Tunisia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Med Amine Jouini
Tunis, Tunisia
About Med Amine Jouini
Am a Digital art director and user interface designer based in Tunisia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- visual artist
Amir Labidi
Tunis
About Amir Labidi
3D, Retail, Exhibition & Point of Sale Designer, Product & Packaging Designer, Sales & Client-facing Manager
Work History
-
Design Manager @ Crealab Agency
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Univeristy of Lorraine France
Master degree in product design
2014
Skills
- 3d
- 3d modeling and rendering
- 3dsmax
- display
- exhibition design
- industrial design
- packaging
- pos
- product design
- prototyping
- render
- retail
- rhino
- store
Brahim RomdhanePro
Tunis, Tunisia • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead UX/UI Designer @ xTECH
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
YHST
Bachelor
2019
Skills
- ab testing
- clients accompanying.
- consultancy
- human interaction
- illustration
- metrics
- presentation
- problem solving
- project management
- prototyping
- quick learner
- researching
- sketching
- team management
- team player
- user interface
Anis Ben Haddada
Tunis, Tunisia • $<50k (USD)
About Anis Ben Haddada
I'm an experienced Digital/UI/UX Designer who have spent the last 5 years in creating compelling designs, icons, and typography to ensure a clean, on-brand, and pixel-perfect look. Since 2016, I've been actively involved in UI design, user experience, websites, and app development for various companies and products.
Work History
-
Digital art director @ Xelero
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
ISAMM
IT & Multimedia
2014
Skills
- branding identity
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile app ui
- photography
- uidesign
- web design