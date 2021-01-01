Creative Directors in Toronto, ON for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Toronto, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kevin Moran

Kevin Moran

Toronto $70-80k (USD)

About Kevin Moran

Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.

Work History

  • Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • custom type
  • design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • infographics
  • logomarks
  • logos
  • patterns
Julia Gale

Julia Gale

Toronto, Canada $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer & Advertising Manager @ Simila Cyprus Ltd

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kharkiv National University of Economics

    Master’s in Business Economics

    2010

Skills

  • app designer
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Rosey Cheekes

Rosey Cheekes

Toronto, Canada $50-60k (USD)

About Rosey Cheekes

Making the world cuter and happier one step at a time!

Work History

  • lead designer @ SquareShip

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Seneca College

    Diploma in Illustration

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • cute
  • graphic design
  • happy
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
Tidjane Tall

Tidjane Tall

Toronto $>250k (USD)

About Tidjane Tall

Design & Direction (Product, UX/UI, Branding)

Work History

  • Head of Design @ vidIQ

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • CDI College

    Web & Graphic Design Diploma

    2013

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • design
  • direction
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
