Creative Directors in Toronto, ON for hire

Kevin MoranPro
Toronto • $70-80k (USD)
About Kevin Moran
Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Work History
-
Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- custom type
- design
- icons
- illustration
- infographics
- logomarks
- logos
- patterns
Julia GalePro
Toronto, Canada • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer & Advertising Manager @ Simila Cyprus Ltd
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Kharkiv National University of Economics
Master’s in Business Economics
2010
Skills
- app designer
- illustration
- ios design
- mobile
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Rosey Cheekes
Toronto, Canada • $50-60k (USD)
About Rosey Cheekes
Making the world cuter and happier one step at a time!
Work History
-
lead designer @ SquareShip
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Seneca College
Diploma in Illustration
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- cute
- graphic design
- happy
- illustration
- vector graphics
Tidjane TallPro
Toronto • $>250k (USD)
About Tidjane Tall
Design & Direction (Product, UX/UI, Branding)
Work History
-
Head of Design @ vidIQ
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
CDI College
Web & Graphic Design Diploma
2013
Skills
- animation
- branding
- design
- direction
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- product strategy
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design