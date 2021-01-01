Creative Directors in Torino, Italy for hire
Carlo Teofilo
Turin, Italy
About Carlo Teofilo
Freelance motion designer
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- filmmaking
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- videography
Rashni Parichha
Turin, Italy • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Sr. UI Designer @ OutreachCircle
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Jadavpur University
B.Arch
2015
Skills
- animation
- animation 2d
- application
- brand identity development
- branding and logo design
- character design
- dashboard design
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- mascot design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jessica Salvi
Turin, Italy
About Jessica Salvi
I’m Jessica, a creative based in Turin (Italy)
I studied and received my bachelor’s degree in Product Design from Polytechnic University of Turin and I also studied graphic and advertising in High School.
During these years I get passionate about different design areas: 3D design but also user experience, web design but also illustration. I must be honest: that’s because I’m curious but also because I’m boring myself doing always the same thing.
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Leva
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
Istituto Professionale Statale Per I Servizi Della Pubblicità “Albe Steiner”
High School Diploma
2012
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- product design
- rendering
- typography
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Fabrizio Garda
Turin, Italy • $70-80k (USD)
About Fabrizio Garda
Hello, there 👋 my name is Fabrizio.
I'm a visual designer with a sweet tooth for motion graphics and illustration, currently based in Turin, Italy. I have an obsession for visual balance and a passion for mid-century graphic design. My motto is "White spaces are our friends, and a grid makes everything fit". Currently covering the position of Visual Designer at Arduino.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation 2d
- graphic design
- illustration
- layout design
- motion graphics
- packaging
- photoediting
- photography
- visual identity design