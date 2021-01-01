Creative Directors in Tomsk, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Tomsk, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Sio
Tomsk, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- calligraphy
- concept design
- flat design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- web design
Alex Bazhenov
Tomsk • $80-90k (USD)
About Alex Bazhenov
UX/UI
Help make dreams come true.
Work History
-
UI/UX @ IO Group
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
TUSUR
Higher
2015
Skills
- figma
- principal
- sketch
- ui
- ux
Alexander Kachan
Tomsk • $<50k (USD)
About Alexander Kachan
https://t.me/dakand
Work History
-
Lead Deisign @ 40 agency
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- After Effects
- animation
- cinema 4d
- figma
- mobile ux
- ui
- ux