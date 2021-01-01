Creative Directors in Tokyo, Japan for hire
Yoshiyuki YagiPro
Tokyo Japan
About Yoshiyuki Yagi
I love Graphic design and Illustration.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Yunyan
Nerima,Beijing • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- maxon cinema 4d
Ozgu Ozden (オズギュ)Pro
Tokyo • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Artefact Inc.
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- information architecture
- mobile
- protoyping
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
- デザイン
Lim ChoiPro
tokyo • $90-100k (USD)
About Lim Choi
She began studying Visual&Industrial Design in 2005
and now has over ten years in UX Projects
Especially App/Web UI and GX Design
Work History
-
product designer @ let
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- artdirection
- icon
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design