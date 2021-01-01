Creative Directors in Tirana, Albania for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Tirana, Albania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aldo HysenajPro
Tirana / Albania • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Head Of Design @ Softmogul
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Univiersity of Arts Tirana
Master Degree
2011
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Kleant ZoguPro
Tirana / Albania • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Head of UX Design @ Ritech Solutions
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
UPT - Mechatronics
Drop out
2010
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- visual design
- web design
FioraldPro
Tirane/ Albania • $<50k (USD)
About Fiorald
I’m a designer specialized in print design, digital art, logo design, and UI/UX design and a front-end developer.
Work History
-
UX designer @ Publer.io
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
BYU-Idaho
BS - Web Design & Development
2018
Skills
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- illustration
- invision studio
- logo
- logo desing
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
Enxhi HasanajPro
Tirana, Albania • $<50k (USD)
About Enxhi Hasanaj
UI/UX Designer, Visual Designer in Tirana (Albania)
My latest works includes Animation Design, UI/UX Design, Branding, Infographics, Logo, Illustrations, Magazine, Business Card, Photo Editing and "Creative Beauties" made mostly with Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, XD, After Effects, Lightroom...) and as well Sketch and Figma.
My passion for Art and Design, Illustrations and Photos.. and in general Creativity is intensively, constantly moving and shaping my skills in works related to Web Design, Graphic Design, Photography, Image Editing/Retouching and closing the gap between digital and physical by improving the quality of interaction between users and systems.
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Goodie Web Group
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Universiteti i Tiranes
Accounting and Finance
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- copywriting
- design thinking
- figma
- graphic and web design
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- logo deisgn
- sketch
- typography
- ui
- ui desgin
- ux