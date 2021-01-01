Creative Directors in Timisoara, Romania for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Timisoara, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Catalin Mihut

Timisoara, Romania $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Pixel Pusher @ Bitmovin

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • css
  • design
  • graphic design
  • html
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
Adrian Rus 🤺

Timisoara, Romania $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Cristi Goia

Timisoara, Romania $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo design
  • motion ui
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Dan Ostafi

Arad, Romania $70-80k (USD)

About Dan Ostafi

Brand Experience Designer working at the intersection of Brand Design & UX

Work History

  • Senior Design Collaborator @ Hueman Advertising

    2015 - 2016

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Technical University of Cluj Napoca

    Bachelor in Architecture Conservations & Restaurations

    2013

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand identity system
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • logo
  • product design
