Creative Directors in Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam for hire

Yup Nguyen

HCM, Vietnam $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • concept animation
  • concept creation
  • icon animation
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion design
  • svg animation
Loc Au

Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam $<50k (USD)

About Loc Au

Web / App Designer - Front-end Developer - WordPress Theme Developer

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer & Front-end Developer @ VNG Corporation

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app designer
  • front-end
  • graphic design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress designer
  • wordpress developer
Nguyen Nguyen

HCMC, Vietnam $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • brand identity
  • design
  • game design
  • gif
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Ben Tortorelli

HCMC, Viet Nam

About Ben Tortorelli

Self-taught Product Designer with a background in Business and Marketing. I enjoy balancing user and business needs to create memorable experiences.

Currently leading design at Anduin Transactions, a San Francisco startup (Series A). I spent the past few years building a suite of fintech and legaltech products used by some of the biggest VCs and law firms in the world.

I am also a judge @ CSS Design Awards

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • digital marketing
  • finance
  • fintech
  • front-end coding
  • illustration
  • marketing
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
