Creative Directors in Thane, India for hire

Siddhita uparePro
mumbai,india
Work History
-
COO @ ruttl
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
JJ institute of aaplied art
BFA
2015
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- ios design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
ParthPro
Mumbai, India • $50-60k (USD)
About Parth
Strong believer in the supreme powers of hot chocolate. Creative Lead @iGenero. Finds joy in ideas and beauty in craft.
Work History
-
Creative Lead @ iGenero
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Mumbai University
Mass Communication
2016
Skills
- branding
- product design
- ui
- uxdesign
Aman ChaudharyPro
Mumbai, India • $50-60k (USD)
About Aman Chaudhary
An UI/UX Designer at Houndstooth SC.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Houndstooth SC
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
KeDar Ambatkar
Mumbai • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Associate Design Lead Graphics @ Zeus Learning
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Mumbai
BSc Computer Science
2011
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d graphics
- animated gifs
- art direction
- background design
- character design
- clip arts
- e-learning games design
- graphic artist
- logo
- motion graphics
- ui
- unity
- virtual reality
- web design