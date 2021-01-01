Creative Directors in Thane, India for hire

Siddhita upare

mumbai,india

Work History

  • COO @ ruttl

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • JJ institute of aaplied art

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Parth

Mumbai, India $50-60k (USD)

About Parth

Strong believer in the supreme powers of hot chocolate. Creative Lead @iGenero. Finds joy in ideas and beauty in craft.

Work History

  • Creative Lead @ iGenero

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Mumbai University

    Mass Communication

    2016

Skills

  • branding
  • product design
  • ui
  • uxdesign
Aman Chaudhary

Mumbai, India $50-60k (USD)

About Aman Chaudhary

An UI/UX Designer at Houndstooth SC.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Houndstooth SC

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
KeDar Ambatkar

Mumbai $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Associate Design Lead Graphics @ Zeus Learning

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Mumbai

    BSc Computer Science

    2011

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • animated gifs
  • art direction
  • background design
  • character design
  • clip arts
  • e-learning games design
  • graphic artist
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • unity
  • virtual reality
  • web design
