Creative Directors in Tehran, Iran for hire

Dariush HabibpourPro
Tehran, Iran • $>250k (USD)
About Dariush Habibpour
Product Designer
Work History
-
UI & SFX Designer @ Idea Pardazan
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Attention to Details
- Collaboration
- Communication
- Continuous Learning
- Customer Focus
- Decision Making
- Design Systems
- High Work Standards
- Illustration and Icon Design
- Interaction and UI Design
- Problem Solving
- Prototyping
- System Thinking
- UX Design
- Visual Design
Ario
Tehran,Iran • $90-100k (USD)
About Ario
Lord of mouse clicking button in illustrator kingdom.
Available for remote and freelance work. Hit me up here or on my Instagram.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
Ali Zamani
Tehran, Iran • $90-100k (USD)
About Ali Zamani
Hi. This is Ali. What you've stumbled across here is the definitive showcase for my art and design work. Feel free to look around - there's a lot of for-client work as well as a number of personal pieces that I wanted to share everyone.
Work History
-
Team leader @ Karmano studio
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Tehran Art university
bachelor of Arts
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- advertising campaigns
- art direction
- branding
- corporate brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo deisgn
- photo manipulation
- uidesign
Tannaz Sadeghi
Tehran, Iran • $80-90k (USD)
About Tannaz Sadeghi
Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Snapp!
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Central Tehran Branch
Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design