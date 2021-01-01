Creative Directors in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire

Tato Mamulashvili

tbilisi $60-70k (USD)

About Tato Mamulashvili

I have more than 6 years experience in Product Design.
2 years experience of product design team leadership and art direction

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Yoreevo

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web
Giorgi Gelbakhiani

Tbilisi

About Giorgi Gelbakhiani

Art Direction | Product Design | UI/UX

Independent Designer with over seven years of experience. Specializing and have a proficient background in Product Design, UI/UX, Applications, Digital & Print.

I can help you get things done.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • appdesign
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • product design
  • visual identity design
Ekaterine Rogava

Tbilisi,Georgia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Salome Kachibaia

Tbilisi, Georgia $50-60k (USD)

About Salome Kachibaia

Graphic Designer at Meama. /
Since the day when I was able able to hold a pencil properly I've started painting. It’s my passion, my fulltime job & I adore it.

Work History

  • Lead Graphic Designer @ Meama Coffee Plant

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui
