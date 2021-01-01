Creative Directors in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Tbilisi, Georgia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tato MamulashviliPro
tbilisi • $60-70k (USD)
About Tato Mamulashvili
I have more than 6 years experience in Product Design.
2 years experience of product design team leadership and art direction
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Yoreevo
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ui animation
- ux
- web
Giorgi GelbakhianiPro
Tbilisi
About Giorgi Gelbakhiani
Art Direction | Product Design | UI/UX
Independent Designer with over seven years of experience. Specializing and have a proficient background in Product Design, UI/UX, Applications, Digital & Print.
I can help you get things done.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- UI/UX Design
- appdesign
- interaction design
- logo and branding
- product design
- visual identity design
Ekaterine RogavaPro
Tbilisi,Georgia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- illustration
- ui
- ux
Salome Kachibaia
Tbilisi, Georgia • $50-60k (USD)
About Salome Kachibaia
Graphic Designer at Meama. /
Since the day when I was able able to hold a pencil properly I've started painting. It’s my passion, my fulltime job & I adore it.
Work History
-
Lead Graphic Designer @ Meama Coffee Plant
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- character design
- icon
- illustration
- ui