Creative Directors in Tampa, FL for hire

Logan Liffick

Pro

Tampa, FL $100-110k (USD)

About Logan Liffick

Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Zonda

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Central Florida

    BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Corey Thomas

Sarasota, Florida $100-110k (USD)

About Corey Thomas

Graphic designer specializing in merchandise and illustration. Currently taking new work!

Work History

  • Owner / Creative Director @ Corey Thomas Design

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • freelance
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • key art
  • logo
  • merch
  • packaging
  • shirts
Patrick Tuoti

Tampa, Florida

About Patrick Tuoti

Design | Illustration | Branding | Art Direction

Work History

  • NFL Design Lead @ Fanatics

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand management
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • branding strategy
  • character design
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • marketing
  • tee shirt design
  • trend analysis
  • typography
Brian Hinton

Pro

Saint Petersburg, Florida $110-120k (USD)

About Brian Hinton

Designer leading teams that are creating good experiences for e-commerce content management, and building accessible interfaces at WebstaurantStore. I aim to make digital products usable for everyone.

“The world's big and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark.” ― John Muir

Work History

  • Design Manager @ WebstaurantStore

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • content management systems
  • dashboards
  • design systems
  • ecommerce
  • icons
  • illustration
  • pattern design
  • pattern libraries
  • product design
  • web apps
  • web design
