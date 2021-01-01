Creative Directors in Tampa, FL for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Tampa, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Logan LiffickPro
Tampa, FL • $100-110k (USD)
About Logan Liffick
Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Zonda
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
The University of Central Florida
BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design
2018
Skills
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Corey Thomas
Sarasota, Florida • $100-110k (USD)
About Corey Thomas
Graphic designer specializing in merchandise and illustration. Currently taking new work!
Work History
-
Owner / Creative Director @ Corey Thomas Design
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- freelance
- graphic design
- illustration
- key art
- logo
- merch
- packaging
- shirts
Patrick Tuoti
Tampa, Florida
About Patrick Tuoti
Design | Illustration | Branding | Art Direction
Work History
-
NFL Design Lead @ Fanatics
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- brand management
- branding
- branding and logo design
- branding strategy
- character design
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- marketing
- tee shirt design
- trend analysis
- typography
Brian HintonPro
Saint Petersburg, Florida • $110-120k (USD)
About Brian Hinton
Designer leading teams that are creating good experiences for e-commerce content management, and building accessible interfaces at WebstaurantStore. I aim to make digital products usable for everyone.
“The world's big and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark.” ― John Muir
Work History
-
Design Manager @ WebstaurantStore
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- content management systems
- dashboards
- design systems
- ecommerce
- icons
- illustration
- pattern design
- pattern libraries
- product design
- web apps
- web design