Creative Directors in Sydney, Australia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Sydney, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Monty Hayton

Monty Hayton

Pro

Sydney $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Monty Hayton

Working from Sydney, providing User Experience, User interface, & data visualisation services. Helping translate ideas into engaging and memorable experiences.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Prioritise

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • UTS

    VIsual Communication

    2017

Skills

  • data visualisation
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • responsive design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Andrew McKay

Andrew McKay

Pro

Sydney, Australia $170-190k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app ui design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • mobile interface design
  • product design
  • ui
Message
Parham Marandi

Parham Marandi

Pro

Sydney, Australia $110-120k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Ezerus

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Macquarie University International College

    Diploma of Media and Communications

    2017

Skills

  • character design
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Catalina Kiprislian

Catalina Kiprislian

Sydney, Australia $<50k (USD)

Message

About Catalina Kiprislian

Highly creative and passionate Argentinian Graphic & Web Designer. I enjoy keeping up to date and learning new stuff. Now trying to step up with illustrations.

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ Mosaic Brands

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Coderhouse

    certificate

    2018

Skills

  • adobe acrobat
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • html5
  • logo design
  • microsoft excel
  • microsoft powerpoint
  • microsoft word
  • stationary design
  • web design
Message