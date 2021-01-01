Creative Directors in Stockholm, Sweden for hire

Jonathan Olsen

Stockholm, Sweden $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Collabs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • design
  • development
  • front-end development
  • html
  • ios design
  • javascript
  • less
  • mobile
  • php
  • react
  • sass
  • sketch
  • wordpress
Estudio Drops

Stockholm

About Estudio Drops

I do design, animation, illustration and good coffee.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Hive Streaming

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • branding and logo design
  • comic books
  • design lead
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • lettering
  • marketing
  • product design
  • service design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Marcus Gellermark

Stockholm, Sweden $110-120k (USD)

About Marcus Gellermark

Designer by heart, product developer by experience and LEGO nerd since birth.

Co-founder of Bowtie

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • android design
  • freelancer
  • icon
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Philip Dennis

Stockholm, Sweden $>250k (USD)

About Philip Dennis

Designer & Programmer

Work History

  • Product Line Manager @ Ubiquiti Networks, Inc

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • react native
  • ruby
  • swift
