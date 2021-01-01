Creative Directors in Spokane, WA for hire

Ashley Marlow

Spokane, Washington $60-70k (USD)

About Ashley Marlow

I make stuff & things.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Two Barrels

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Spokane Falls Community College

    AAS Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • idea generation
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Josh Giblette

Spokane, WA $>250k (USD)

About Josh Giblette

Directing design and UX at Salesforce. Previously at eBay.

Work History

  • Senior Director of UX @ Salesforce

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • wordpress
Chris Whalen

Coeur d'Alene, ID $90-100k (USD)

About Chris Whalen

Sr. Designer @ Continuous Composites

Work History

  • Lead UX Designer @ Codera

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Bellevue College

    AA Degree of 3D Animation and Graphic Design

    2006

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • email
  • interface designer
  • marketing
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Renae Lorentz

Spokane

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • pen and ink
