Creative Directors in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

Victoria Georgieva
Sofia, Bulgaria • $50-60k (USD)
About Victoria Georgieva
Logo magician. Packaging creator. Typography enthusiast.
Graphic designer with a passion for breathing life into brands.
Work History
-
UI / Visual Design Specialist & Graphic designer @ NeoGenesis Systems
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Technical University Sofia
Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.), Product Design and Applied Graphics
2015
Skills
- branding
- corporate brand identity
- graphic design
- icons
- illustration
- label
- label design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- packaging
- print design
- social media graphics
- stationery
- ui
- visual identity design
Boris BorisovPro
Sofia, Bulgaria • $70-80k (USD)
About Boris Borisov
Product Design & Motion
Work History
-
Lead UX Consultant @ Infosys
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design systems
- logo reveal
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
OmniumPro
Sofia, Bulgaria • $190-220k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- app icon
- brand
- brand book
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- identity development
- illustration
- lettermark
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logotype
- modern logo
- print design
Milena Trifonova
Sofia, Bulgaria • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ 356labs
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
New Bulgarian University
Advertising
2017
Skills
- digital design
- handlettering
- illustration
- lettering
- typograhy and lettering