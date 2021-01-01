Creative Directors in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

Victoria Georgieva

Victoria Georgieva

Sofia, Bulgaria $50-60k (USD)

About Victoria Georgieva

Logo magician. Packaging creator. Typography enthusiast.
Graphic designer with a passion for breathing life into brands.

Work History

  • UI / Visual Design Specialist & Graphic designer @ NeoGenesis Systems

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Technical University Sofia

    Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.), Product Design and Applied Graphics

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • corporate brand identity
  • graphic design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • label
  • label design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • packaging
  • print design
  • social media graphics
  • stationery
  • ui
  • visual identity design
Boris Borisov

Boris Borisov

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $70-80k (USD)

About Boris Borisov

Product Design & Motion

Work History

  • Lead UX Consultant @ Infosys

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design systems
  • logo reveal
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Omnium

Omnium

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $190-220k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand
  • brand book
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity development
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • modern logo
  • print design
Milena Trifonova

Milena Trifonova

Sofia, Bulgaria $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ 356labs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • New Bulgarian University

    Advertising

    2017

Skills

  • digital design
  • handlettering
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typograhy and lettering
