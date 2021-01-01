Creative Directors in Sochi, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Sochi, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Игорь Старков
Russia, Sochi • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile interface
- mobile ux
- ui
- ux
- web design
Max Kibl
Sochi, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Ui/Ux Product design @ GURULABS
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Ulyanovsk State Technical University
Bachelor's degree
2015
Skills
- DarkModeDesign
- SaaSDesign
- UI/UX Design
- Visual Design
- WebAppDesign
- blockchaindesign
- dashboarddesign
- e-commerce design
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- redesign
- responsive design
- sitemap
- userflows
- wireframing and prototyping
FxMonsterPro
Sochi, Russia • $220-250k (USD)
About FxMonster
Hand Drawn Fx Animation and Tools for After Effects, Premiere Pro, FCPX.
Work History
-
Art Director @ FxMonster
2012 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 2d fx
- adobe after effects
- adobe flash
- adobe photoshop
- explainer
- flash fx
- frame by frame animation
- logo
- transitions