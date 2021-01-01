Creative Directors in Singapore for hire

Bady

Singapore $120-130k (USD)

About Bady

Hello, I’m Bady. I’m an Indonesian living in Singapore, where I’m a product design lead in DBS Bank Singapore. For the past six years, I’ve spent my time making banking products more human. Prior to that, I designed interfaces for startups and individual businesses in various industry from travel, medical to B2B for more than 5 years.

I'm a self-thought designer and always curious with different spectrum of design from user experience, interface design, motion design, and 3D design. Sometimes I share my side project in dribbble & my thoughts on twitter Taking pictures used to be a big part of my life, but now I only do it occasionally and shared some of it for free in Unsplash

Work History

  • Product Design Lead @ DBS Bank

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • interaction design
  • motion design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Disky Chairiandy

Singapore $100-110k (USD)

About Disky Chairiandy

User Experience Designer with 9+ years experience working across technology company, from telco to unicorn to consultancy. Focus on solving problem with user centred design principles.

Work History

  • Product Design Consultant @ Electric8

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Education

  • Gunadarma

    Computet Science

    2010

Skills

  • illustration
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Caesar Aldhela

Pro

Singapore $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead UI/UX @ Hellonemo

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • creative direction
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • ui
  • user interface designer
  • ux
Yam Zara

Pro

Singapore $70-80k (USD)

About Yam Zara

Product Designer (UI & UX)

Work History

  • UI & UX Designer @ Nolios

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • AMA Computer College

    Web Application Development

    2010

Skills

  • banner
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creativedirection
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • social media
  • ui
  • ux
  • visualdesign
  • web design
