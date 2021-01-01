Creative Directors in Seattle, WA for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Seattle, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Derric Wise

Derric Wise

Seattle

About Derric Wise

I am an Art director/designer/illustrator/identity & brand development specialist.

Work History

  • Creative Brand Lead @ Decent.com

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fort Lewis College

    BFA Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • fin arts
  • illustration
  • interior design
  • lettering
  • logo deisgn
  • product design
  • ux
  • web design
JJ Lee

JJ Lee

Seattle

About JJ Lee

Lead Designer @Swiftly.
Co Founder & Design Instructor @DESIGNATION. (Acquired by Flat Iron School/ WeWork).
✶ ✶ ✶ ✶

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Swiftly

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • brand identity
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • process
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Jack Bloom

Jack Bloom

Seattle, WA

About Jack Bloom

Red Pandas, Knights, & Shit. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Lunar Wireless

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    Bachelors of Fine Arts

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand management
  • design
  • design direction
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Jason Schuller

Jason Schuller

Seattle

Work History

  • Co-Founder/Maker @ RIVYT.com

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • css
  • design
  • front-end
  • html
  • javascript
  • reactjs
  • sass
  • ui
  • ux
