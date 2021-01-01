Creative Directors in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Eldin HerićPro
Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina • $80-90k (USD)
About Eldin Herić
Graphic & UI/UX Designer
Work History
-
Head of Design @ UBDI
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
Hamidic Kenan
Sarajevo • $80-90k (USD)
About Hamidic Kenan
Digital Designer & Computer Science Engineer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Sanbrex Digital
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
Computer Science
Bachelor
2019
Skills
- android app design
- android development
- application development
- back-end development
- development
- front-end development
- interaction design
- java
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
- web ui
Amar Cahtarevic
Bosnia & Herzegovina • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animation
- graphic design
- mobile
- ui
- ui design
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
inkyyPro
Bosnia • $>250k (USD)
About inkyy
Located in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we started out with our eyes on birthing creativity that meets the imagination of our clients
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- vector graphics
- web design