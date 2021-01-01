Creative Directors in San Diego, CA for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in San Diego, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jarod Octon

San Diego, California $70-80k (USD)

About Jarod Octon

I love creating futuristic, vibrant, space vibes with a retro flair. 🚀 Plus some other fun stuff sprinkled here and there. ✨

Work History

  • Graphic Artist @ Bee International

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Plat College San Diego

    Bachelor of Science in Media Arts

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • album art
  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • childrens illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon design
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • packaging
  • product design
Michael Regan

San Diego, CA $90-100k (USD)

About Michael Regan

freelance designer. cat dad. 1/2 of palette.is

Work History

  • Owner / Designer @ Palette Collective

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Chapman University

    BFA Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • graphic design
  • information design
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • packaging
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jorge Tirado

Jorge Tirado

San Diego, CA $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Creative Director @ J!NX

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Platt College

    Bachelors Of Media Arts

    2007

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • web design
Brad Simonds

Brad Simonds

San Diego

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Bradford Design Co.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • package design
  • product design
  • typography
  • wacom tablet
