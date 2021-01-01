Creative Directors in San Diego, CA for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in San Diego, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jarod OctonPro
San Diego, California • $70-80k (USD)
About Jarod Octon
I love creating futuristic, vibrant, space vibes with a retro flair. 🚀 Plus some other fun stuff sprinkled here and there. ✨
Work History
-
Graphic Artist @ Bee International
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Plat College San Diego
Bachelor of Science in Media Arts
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- album art
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- childrens illustration
- design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon design
- icongraphy
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- packaging
- product design
Michael ReganPro
San Diego, CA • $90-100k (USD)
About Michael Regan
freelance designer. cat dad. 1/2 of palette.is
Work History
-
Owner / Designer @ Palette Collective
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Chapman University
BFA Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- graphic design
- information design
- interaction design
- ios design
- packaging
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jorge Tirado
San Diego, CA • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Creative Director @ J!NX
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Platt College
Bachelors Of Media Arts
2007
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- creative direction
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- web design
Brad SimondsPro
San Diego
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Bradford Design Co.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo design
- package design
- product design
- typography
- wacom tablet