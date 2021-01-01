Creative Directors in Samara, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Samara, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ilya Kanazin
Samara, Russia
About Ilya Kanazin
Interface and graphic designer from Russia, Samara. Passion for innovative and problem-solving solutions.
Work History
-
Lead product designer @ Interfax
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Samara University
Bachelor of Informatics and Computing Tools
2018
Skills
- animation
- logo and branding
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
Timur Mamashov
Samara, Russia
About Timur Mamashov
Architecture&Ux Ui Design
Work History
-
Architectural Bureau “OTHER CITY” Moscow Architect @ Architectural Bureau “OTHER CITY”
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Anton Kovalev
Samara, Russia • $<50k (USD)
About Anton Kovalev
Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Case.one
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- abstract
- figma
- icon
- mobile
- principle
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ilya Mesheryakov
Samara • $70-80k (USD)
About Ilya Mesheryakov
Design director at 5even agency
Work History
-
Designer, Partner @ 5even
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- customer experience
- design systems
- interface designer
- typography
- ui
- ux