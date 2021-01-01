Creative Directors in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Anton Borzenkov

Saint Petersburg, Russia $60-70k (USD)

About Anton Borzenkov

Analytical design for the sake of numbers contradicts the true goal of design—which is to unite people, inspire, and help them communicate more efficiently.

Work History

  • Product designer @ ATOL Sigma

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • Motion Design
  • analysis
  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Febber.

Russia, Saint-Petersburg $100-110k (USD)

About Febber.

Febber are creative collaborators for ambitious people and businesses, who are seeking to build strong brands and meaningful visual communication.

Work History

  • Ui Lead / Product Designer @ Sberbank

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • fashion
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • interface animation
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • models
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alexey Dubnyak

Russia, Saint Petersburg $<50k (USD)

About Alexey Dubnyak

UI/UX designer and art-director from Saint Petersburg. Open-minded and client-oriented.
You have interesting task to solve? Why didn't you still contact me?

Work History

  • Art-director @ Runway

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • design thinking
  • ui
  • ux
MishaX

Russia, St. Petersburg $60-70k (USD)

About MishaX

Freelance illustrator.
Selected clients: Snapchat, Telegram, Kinder, Play-Doh, Google, Duracell, Tinkoff bank

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • drawing
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • procreate
  • sketching
  • vector graphics
