Creative Directors in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire

Anton BorzenkovPro
Saint Petersburg, Russia • $60-70k (USD)
About Anton Borzenkov
Analytical design for the sake of numbers contradicts the true goal of design—which is to unite people, inspire, and help them communicate more efficiently.
Work History
-
Product designer @ ATOL Sigma
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- Motion Design
- analysis
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Febber.Pro
Russia, Saint-Petersburg • $100-110k (USD)
About Febber.
Febber are creative collaborators for ambitious people and businesses, who are seeking to build strong brands and meaningful visual communication.
Work History
-
Ui Lead / Product Designer @ Sberbank
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- fashion
- figma
- interaction design
- interface animation
- mobile
- mobile interface
- models
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alexey DubnyakPro
Russia, Saint Petersburg • $<50k (USD)
About Alexey Dubnyak
UI/UX designer and art-director from Saint Petersburg. Open-minded and client-oriented.
You have interesting task to solve? Why didn't you still contact me?
Work History
-
Art-director @ Runway
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- design thinking
- ui
- ux
MishaXPro
Russia, St. Petersburg • $60-70k (USD)
About MishaX
Freelance illustrator.
Selected clients: Snapchat, Telegram, Kinder, Play-Doh, Google, Duracell, Tinkoff bank
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- cartoon
- character design
- drawing
- flat design
- illustration
- procreate
- sketching
- vector graphics