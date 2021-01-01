Creative Directors in Saint Louis, MO for hire

Ryan Doggendorf

Pro

Saint Louis, Missouri $90-100k (USD)

About Ryan Doggendorf

I am a creative directing, illustrating, designer with love for obscure humor, the Papermate #2 pencil and the ideas hidden in everyday occurrences.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ HLK

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Missouri — St. Louis

    Bachelor's

    2007

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation director
  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • storyboarding
  • web design
Adam Walsh

St. Louis, MO

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Scorch Agency

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • UMSL

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • typography
Christofer Patton

St. Louis $50-60k (USD)

About Christofer Patton

Art Director at Latigo Creative in St. Louis

Work History

  • Art Director @ Latigo Creative

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • St. Louis Community College

    AFA in Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • photography
Brad Hansen

Pro

St. Louis, Missouri $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
