Creative Directors in Sacramento, CA for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Sacramento, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jose Rivera
Sacramento, California • $50-60k (USD)
About Jose Rivera
Illustration ✏️
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- character
- drawing
- icon
- illustration
- illustrator
- kids illustration
- logo
Corey LewisPro
Sacramento • $90-100k (USD)
About Corey Lewis
Captain & CEO @ BLACK FLAG CREATIVE. Product Experience & Interaction Designer. Photographer. Entrepreneur.
Work History
-
Captain, CEO @ Black Flag Creative, LLC
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Sacramento City College
AA
2011
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- app ui
- front-end development
- invision
- mobile
- mobile application development
- mobile interface
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web developement
- website redesign
- website ui
- wordpress cms
Marc CaldwellPro
Sacramento, CA • $170-190k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- crestron
- design
- design systems
- home automation
- ios design
- mobile
- mobile app design
- ui
- ui design
- user experience design
- user interface design
- ux
- ux design
- visual design
- web design
Hans Bennewitz
Sacramento, CA • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Sr. Designer @ VSP Global
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Sacramento State, California
Graphic Design BS
2006
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- visual design