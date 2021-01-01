Creative Directors in Rzeszow, Poland for hire

OVCHARKA INDUSTRIES

OVCHARKA INDUSTRIES

The 90's $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • art
  • cartoon illustration
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • motion animation
  • motiondesign
  • poster design
Mateusz Putylo

Mateusz Putylo

Poland, Rzeszow $<50k (USD)

About Mateusz Putylo

Graphic Designer

Work History

  • graphic designer @ daxam

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • sketch
SAVASHIROKOW

SAVASHIROKOW

Poland, Rzeszów $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Product designer @ Callibri

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Ural State Academy of Art

    Bachelor of Design

    2019

Skills

  • product design
DiaShy

DiaShy

Rzeszów, Poland $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Skillbox school

    UX/UI design

    2018

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • elementor
  • elementor pro
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • sketch
  • sketch up
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
