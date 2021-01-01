Creative Directors in Rome, Italy for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Rome, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Beatrice Castaldo

Beatrice Castaldo

Pro

Rome, Italy $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Beatrice Castaldo

Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Sapienza University of Rome

    Three-year's deegree

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • appdesign
  • css
  • design lead
  • html5
  • illustration
  • lead
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Message
Davide Mascioli

Davide Mascioli

Pro

Rome

Message

About Davide Mascioli

Hi there, my name is Davide Mascioli. I’m a Digital Designer based in Rome, IT.
I love Art, Tech, and Deep space exploration.
Taking care of the smallest details is the key element of all my arts & crafts.
My work ethics and philosophy both fit the "A thousand no's for every yes" mindset.
When it comes to what I do, I am a strong believer of eclecticism: Finding inspiration and resources within a wide range of fields and environments is the most essential propellant for my creative process as well as for my growth and expansion both as an individual and a professional.

Work History

  • Art Director | Web Manager @ Holypopstore

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital art
  • illustration
  • web design
  • web ui
  • website redesign
Message
Filippo Marchetti

Filippo Marchetti

Rome, Italy $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • motion graphics
  • vector based drawing
  • videography
Message
Giorgio Luchetti

Giorgio Luchetti

Rome $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Lead Visual Designer @ Digital Entity // Ntt Data

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • art direction
  • design
  • graphic design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message