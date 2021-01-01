Creative Directors in Rome, Italy for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Rome, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Beatrice CastaldoPro
Rome, Italy • $110-120k (USD)
About Beatrice Castaldo
Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Sapienza University of Rome
Three-year's deegree
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- appdesign
- css
- design lead
- html5
- illustration
- lead
- mobile
- principle
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Davide MascioliPro
Rome
About Davide Mascioli
Hi there, my name is Davide Mascioli. I’m a Digital Designer based in Rome, IT.
I love Art, Tech, and Deep space exploration.
Taking care of the smallest details is the key element of all my arts & crafts.
My work ethics and philosophy both fit the "A thousand no's for every yes" mindset.
When it comes to what I do, I am a strong believer of eclecticism: Finding inspiration and resources within a wide range of fields and environments is the most essential propellant for my creative process as well as for my growth and expansion both as an individual and a professional.
Work History
-
Art Director | Web Manager @ Holypopstore
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- digital art
- illustration
- web design
- web ui
- website redesign
Filippo Marchetti
Rome, Italy • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- motion graphics
- vector based drawing
- videography
Giorgio Luchetti
Rome • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead Visual Designer @ Digital Entity // Ntt Data
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- art direction
- design
- graphic design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design