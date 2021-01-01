Creative Directors in Rome, Italy for hire

About Davide Mascioli

Hi there, my name is Davide Mascioli. I’m a Digital Designer based in Rome, IT.

I love Art, Tech, and Deep space exploration.

Taking care of the smallest details is the key element of all my arts & crafts.

My work ethics and philosophy both fit the "A thousand no's for every yes" mindset.

When it comes to what I do, I am a strong believer of eclecticism: Finding inspiration and resources within a wide range of fields and environments is the most essential propellant for my creative process as well as for my growth and expansion both as an individual and a professional.