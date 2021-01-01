Creative Directors in Rochester, NY for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Rochester, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Allison Kunz

Allison Kunz

Pro

Rochester, NY $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Allison Kunz

New York based artist. Graphic Design student at RIT. Contact me for any job opportunities or freelance work.

Work History

  • Marketing Director @ Rochester Institute of Technology

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    Bachelors in Graphic Design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Message
Nicole Langford

Nicole Langford

Pro

Rochester, NY $<50k (USD)

Message

About Nicole Langford

Call me Nicole
I work with board game design, puzzle editing, packaging, branding, and social media.

Work History

  • Designer @ Buffalo Games

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    BFA

    2017

Skills

  • card making
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • marketing
  • packaging
  • photoediting
  • product design
  • social media
  • strategy
  • typography
  • uxui
Message
Dennis Gaebel

Dennis Gaebel

Rochester, NY $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Dennis Gaebel

Design Technologist passionate for Open Source, SVG, Typography, Web Animation, Interaction Development and Pattern Based Design.

Work History

  • Developer @ TrendyMinds

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • atomic design
  • css
  • front-end development
  • greensock animation platform
  • html
  • interaction development
  • javascript
  • svg
  • web animations
  • wordpress
Message
washa

washa

rochester $60-70k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • motion graphics
  • social media
  • typography
  • visual storytelling
  • web design
Message