Creative Directors in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for hire

Anthony MendesPro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Anthony Mendes
I am a graphic designer working out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founder and art director at BoO!Studio, with a great passion for illustration as well!
Work History
-
Art director @ Boo Studio
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- board game design
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- fantasy football manager
- gamer
- geek
- illustration
- packaging
- paper craft
- pixel art
- print design
- vector artist
- vector graphics
- visual identity design
Daniel SnowsPro
Rio de Janeiro - Brazil • $90-100k (USD)
About Daniel Snows
Hey, I think most of you already know me from Instagram, or Facebook, or Youtube but for those who don't know me.
My name is Daniel, I'm a 32-year-old Ui Designer & I also like to play Video games 🕹
In my free time, I like to Create some UI design stuffs.
Also, I have a lot of knowledge in CSS3, but I don't work as a front end by choice.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Dotcom Design
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- css3
- figma
- html
- invision studio
- principle app
- sketch
- ui
- ui design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- userinterface
- ux
- web design
Vitor PinhoPro
Rio de Janeiro • $60-70k (USD)
About Vitor Pinho
My name is Vitor Pinho. I’m a Product Designer. I have been working with digital products for over 10 years, wearing many hats - from UX to development. I love to solve complex problems and deliver easy and fun solutions to users. I helped teams like WhatsGood, Nibo and WizIQ. Today, I'm Co-founder | CPO @ Ocaflow and UX Mentor @ Springboard in my free time.
Work History
-
CPO @ Ocaflow
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- css
- front-end
- html
- javascript
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
Dudu TorresPro
Rio de Janeiro • $70-80k (USD)
About Dudu Torres
Product Designer & Entrepreneur based in Rio de Janeiro.
Solution Creative Design Lead @ SweetRush & Chief Creative Officer @ Together
Work History
-
Solution Creative Design Lead @ SweetRush
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- education
- elearning
- guidelines
- innovation
- ios app
- mobile
- training
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- visual design
- web design