Creative Directors in Rangpur, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Rangpur, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Shadakin Islam Sumon
Rangpur • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
User Interface Designer @ Ui Jungle
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Rangpur Polytechnic institute
Diploma Engineering
2016
Skills
- android design
- graphic design
- mobile
- psd web design
- ui
- ui visual design
- user experiences
- userinterface
- ux
Riad islam
Rangpur, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- mobile app ux
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Emtiaj_pro
Rangpur, Bangladesh • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Head IT Consultant @ TechQore LAb
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Figma
- UI Design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- appdesign
- business card design
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- product design
- t-shirt design