Creative Directors in Rajshahi, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Md Zahid Hasan | Logo DesignerPro
Rajshahi, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Brand Identity designer @ INTANGIBLE VENTURES
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
RAJSHAHI UNIVERSITY
MASTER DEGREE
2018
Skills
- Logo Design
- adobe illustator
- adobe photoshop
- app icon
- brand guidelines
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- icon
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo development
- minimalist logo
- modern logo
- symbol
- typography
Md Shamim Hossain
Rajshahi, Bangladesh • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- background remove
- branding and logo design
- brochure design
- corporate branding
- flyer design
- image editing
- image retouching
- postcard design
- typography
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- uxdesign
AH Rony
Rajshahi, Bangladesh • $50-60k (USD)
About AH Rony
Professional brand identity designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- business card design
- flyer design
- icon
- logo
- logo desogn
- packaging
- poster design
- stationery
- web design
brandauxin | graphics design team
Kushtia, Bangladesh • $70-80k (USD)
About brandauxin | graphics design team
Hello!
My name is Abdul Aual, but I love to be called Rabby!
We have a graphic design team (branauxin), we are all enthusiastic and creative graphic artists who are passionate about logo and banner design!
So,
you can feel free to give us work,
Work History
-
Manager @ brandauxin
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Khulna BL College
B.A.
2019
Skills
- banner
- brandauxin
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- business logo
- company branding
- custom logo
- flat design
- flat logo
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- logo desing
- logo maker
- minimal logo
- modern logo