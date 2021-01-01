Creative Directors in Raipur, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Raipur, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aditya Dubey
Raipur, India • $<50k (USD)
About Aditya Dubey
Hi,
I am Aditya Kumar Dubey. I have 3 years of experience as a UI UX designer and Product Designer. I am working on Fiverr now as a designer. I am available here to work also.
Design Process:
1. I collect raw data for design(maybe from client or internet research)
2. Making Notes(We makes notes and provides to the client for structure approval and misunderstanding as well)
3. Delivery of final design.
Work Ethics:
We are working to make long term business relations with clients by providing the best services and design in a possible time.
Disclaimer: I will design UI(User Interface) only not code. I use Adobe XD and Figma for designing ui ux
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- app ux
- figma
- mobile
- ui
- ui desgin
- ux development
Sridharam srikanth
Raipur, India
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- front-end development
- web developement
Narendra Gupta
Raipur • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Intern @ Smilebots
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
NIT Raipur
B-Tech
2020
Skills
- Graphic Design
- Logo Design
- Poster Design
- Prototyping
- UI Design
- UX Design
- UX Research
- book cover
- business card design
- product design
- ux strategy