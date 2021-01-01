Creative Directors in Pune, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Pune, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Manoj Jadhav
Pune, India
Work History
-
Art director @ Eventbeep
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile interface
- ui
- web design
Bhavin Kotecha
Pune India
About Bhavin Kotecha
Open for collaboration! Creative Director | Visual design | Product design | Animation | Mobile/Web design Interface design & Animation | AR/VR Apps/game design
Work History
-
Creative Director @ OAB Studios
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- augmented reality
- game design
- illustration
- microinteraction
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- virtual reality
- visual design
Anil Verma
Pune, India • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Team Lead UI/UX @ iauro Systems Pvt Ltd
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- dashboard design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tanmay Padalikar
Pune • $50-60k (USD)
About Tanmay Padalikar
10+ years of experience in digital design and visual communication. Specialised in Visual and User Interface for digital products, tools, applications and more.
Work History
-
Lead Visual Designer @ FCUX Design
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- android app designer
- digital designs
- e-commerce design
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web dashboard design
- web design
- web portal design
- webapps
- wireframe