Creative Directors in Providence, RI for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Providence, RI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ivan Manolov

Ivan Manolov

Providence, RI $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Ivan Manolov

I design all things digital, tons of print and branding too, not to mention illustration and lettering.

Work History

  • Designer @ Mojotech

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Technical University Varna

    Bachlors Degree

    2009

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • lettering
  • typography
  • ux
Message
Erik Weikert

Erik Weikert

Pro

Boston, MA $130-140k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Pilot

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fitchburg State College

    B.A. Communications Media

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Matt Willett

Matt Willett

Pro

Boston, MA $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Matt Willett

Hey hey, I'm a creative technologist and visual designer with a passion for finding simple answers to complex design questions. I help cultivate brands and build cohesive experiences.

Work History

  • Senior UX Designer @ Embark Veterinary

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Bristol Community College

    Associates in Art - Graphic Design

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • ui and ux
  • user expirience
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual artist
  • visual communications
  • visual identity design
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Patrick Branigan

Patrick Branigan

Pro

Boston, MA $130-140k (USD)

Message

About Patrick Branigan

Product Designer based in Boston, MA.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Aquent

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University at Buffalo

    BFA Communication Design

    2010

Skills

  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • ux strategy
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message