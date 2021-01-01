Creative Directors in Pristina, Kosovo for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Pristina, Kosovo on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Armend Meha

Ferizaj, Kosovo $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ The Cereal School

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • UBT

    Computer Engineering

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • print design
  • uiux design
Ditbardh Uka

Pro

Prishtinë

About Ditbardh Uka

A Graphic and Web Designer Specialised in Branding, UI/UX and Web Design.

Work History

  • Art Director @ OpenResearch

    2016 - 2016

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Avni Bixhaku

Pristina, Kosovo $<50k (USD)

About Avni Bixhaku

A pixel-perfect UI/UX designer who takes great pride in creating visually stunning designs.
I have the talent and the ability to quickly understand all client's complex requirements and then come up with a simple and smart solution. I am eager to take new challenges in order to progress my career even further.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Pixelont LLC

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • uidesign
  • usability test
  • user research
  • uxdesign
Gent Bekteshi

Prishtina, Kosovo

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Aab College

    Business Management

    2013

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
