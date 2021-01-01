Creative Directors in Pristina, Kosovo for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Pristina, Kosovo on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Armend Meha
Ferizaj, Kosovo • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ The Cereal School
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
UBT
Computer Engineering
2017
Skills
- branding
- print design
- uiux design
Ditbardh UkaPro
Prishtinë
About Ditbardh Uka
A Graphic and Web Designer Specialised in Branding, UI/UX and Web Design.
Work History
-
Art Director @ OpenResearch
2016 - 2016
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Avni Bixhaku
Pristina, Kosovo • $<50k (USD)
About Avni Bixhaku
A pixel-perfect UI/UX designer who takes great pride in creating visually stunning designs.
I have the talent and the ability to quickly understand all client's complex requirements and then come up with a simple and smart solution. I am eager to take new challenges in order to progress my career even further.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Pixelont LLC
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- uidesign
- usability test
- user research
- uxdesign
Gent Bekteshi
Prishtina, Kosovo
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Aab College
Business Management
2013
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd